© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rudy Giuliani's press conference in Philadelphia
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • November 08, 2020
Nov 7, 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mj6Fe7hwBsE
The Independent : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCshwRhftzkiov5wKR7M_LsQ
Attorneys for President Trump's campaign hold a news conference.
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheIndependentOnline
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent
Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content and live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB
The Independent : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCshwRhftzkiov5wKR7M_LsQ
Attorneys for President Trump's campaign hold a news conference.
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheIndependentOnline
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent
Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content and live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.