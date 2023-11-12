Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Schecky Only - Midtown Flight
channel image
Vector Visions
7 Subscribers
18 views
Published a day ago

I used to live in uptown Whittier and I would ride my bike to Montebello Mall or Puente Hills Mall for work. Man! Them hills were killer and I would have my heavy backpack with bike tubes, tools, water, and air pump. No food though cause I was broke but I had my own place and the rent was paid 😎👍

Keywords
californiarockpunkandrollrecordsbasementgetdownswhittierblvd

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket