Drink Along w # beerandgear 41 Odells Sippin Tropical 3.0/5

We're drinking Odells Sipping tropical tonight. I had higher hopes for this brew but sadly books/covers.Running 4.5 ABV 12 IBUs and the SRM is a golden orange 17.

Not what I was expecting. The nose is off and the flavor palate is no bueno.

A swing and a miss from one of my favorite breweries. Shit Happens what can you do.

Thanks for having a cold one w Pima, Sancho and I

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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