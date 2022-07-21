Drink Along w # beerandgear 41 Odells Sippin Tropical 3.0/5

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We're drinking Odells Sipping tropical tonight. I had higher hopes for this brew but sadly books/covers.Running 4.5 ABV 12 IBUs and the SRM is a golden orange 17.
Not what I was expecting. The nose is off and the flavor palate is no bueno.
A swing and a miss from one of my favorite breweries. Shit Happens what can you do.
Thanks for having a cold one w Pima, Sancho and I
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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