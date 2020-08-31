© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctors Speak Out About HCQ, Lockdowns and Vaccines
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • August 31, 2020
Three brave, outspoken doctors speaking with passion and conviction about what is happening in the medical community with the use of hydroxychloroquine as an effective early stage treatment of covid 19. The legality of quarantining healthy people is also challenged and the withholding of HCQ as a patient treatment is likened to committing murder. This episode of the Charlie Kirk show raises many questions and offers steps the public can take to find the truth and free themselves from the fear which is more harmful than the disease.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.