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JESUS SHALL SAVE TRUMP AND AMERICA
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139 views • November 06, 2020
JESUS IS LORD AND DONALD JOHN TRUMP IS HIS SERVANT.
FOR GOD LOVED THE WORLD THAT HE GAVE HIS ONE AND ONLY SON JESUS CHRIST THAT WHOSOEVER BELIEVES IN HIM SHALL NOT PERISH BUT HAVE EVERLASTING LIFE IN HIM
FOR GOD LOVED THE WORLD THAT HE GAVE HIS ONE AND ONLY SON JESUS CHRIST THAT WHOSOEVER BELIEVES IN HIM SHALL NOT PERISH BUT HAVE EVERLASTING LIFE IN HIM
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