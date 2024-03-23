He lay next to a puddle of water, his wound infected, covered in maggots, just hoping for a miracle

Pitiful Animal
Mar 22, 2024
The rescue team received a report of an injured dog lying on the side of the road all night in the rain
He lay helplessly motionless and endured the pain all night till morning
He was lying next to a large puddle formed after a heavy rain
Every time a car passed, he was splashed dirty water on him, making the injury worse
The poor dog was ignored by the people around him. The rescue team couldn't wait to rescue the boy
The rescuers were shocked to see the poor dog with a large laceration in the lower abdomen
The wound was infected, the maggots were covered but the poor boy couldn't do anything but hope for a miracle
The dog was so pitiful that it made even the strongest people cry
He was starting to fall into a coma. Rescuers rushed the boy to the hospital in a car
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvcVFtP8Z_U
