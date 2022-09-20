A Young Man Took 3 PCR Tests in a Day on Travel

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https://gnews.org/post/p1nf54d20
09/10/2022 A guy on a business trip was asked to do a PCR test in every city he visited and had it done 3 times in one day. He could not help but question whether the testing agency is legitimate