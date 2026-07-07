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Pastor Art LIVE. New J6 Body Cam Footage! B2T Show, Jul 6, 2026
Blessed To Teach
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Join the discussion on this Episode here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/pastor-art-live-new-j6-body-cam-footage-b2t-show-jul-6-2026

Pastor Art joins Rick LIVE to discuss his ongoing spiritual war in Canada including the incredible story of his time in prison and the release of his new book "Lions Do Not Bow!" New lawsuits resulted in new J6 Body Cam footage being release despite the DC Police fighting to keep it hidden.


Sponsor: Detox with Dr. Tenpenny and Rick:

https://blessed2teach.com/detox https://blessed2teach.com/agewell


Pastor Art joins Rick LIVE to discuss his ongoing spiritual war in Canada including the incredible story of his time in prison and the release of his new book "Lions Do Not Bow!" New lawsuits resulted in new J6 Body Cam footage being release despite the DC Police fighting to keep it hidden.


Rick B2T delivered another hard-hitting episode covering current events, spiritual warfare, and bold truth. Pastor Artur Pawlowski joined live to discuss his new book Lions Do Not Bow, his experiences with prison and solitary confinement in Canada, and the rising tyranny he sees across the West.


The show opened with key news updates including the impact of illegal immigration on housing costs, newly released J6 body cam footage, political developments in Maine, and President Trump’s 250th anniversary celebration. Rick also highlighted a relevant Q drop about the information war.


In the main interview, Pastor Art shared powerful testimony from growing up under communism and facing severe persecution for his Street Church ministry. He delivered a strong spiritual warning and call to action for believers.


Key Topics


Illegal immigration driving up housing costs


New J6 body cam footage and possible federal infiltration


Maine Democrat Senate nominee sexual assault allegations


Trump’s 250th anniversary celebration


Q drop 1688 and the information war


Pastor Artur Pawlowski testimony and book


Persecution of Street Church in Canada


Spiritual warfare and standing against tyranny


Lions Do Not Bow message


PraiseNPrayer and worship


Resources Mentioned


Lions Do Not Bow by Pastor Artur Pawlowski (Amazon)


Street Church website: streetchurch.ca


Televital telomere support & Pure Body zeolite detox products


Which episode segment spoke to you the most? Drop your biggest takeaway or prayer in the comments below and tag a fellow patriot.


Watch Live & Join the Community 📺 faithnfreedom.social/watch 📲 faithnfreedom.social/apps


#LanceWallnau #PastorArturPawlowski #LionsDoNotBow #B2TShow #J6 #FreedomConvoy #SpiritualWarfare #FaithNFreedomTV #ChristianPatriot


Recent Teaching: Amanda Grace — Hearing God's Voice

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-1-amanda-grace-my-sheep-hear-his-voice


Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God:

The Babylonian financial system is about to collapse:

https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/the-babylonian-financial-system-is-about-to-collapse


#B2TShow #pastorart #j6


B2T MinistriesCCLI Account: #5480954

Copyright License:21776606

Streaming Plus License: 21776613

Watch free 24/7 on every device: https://faithnfreedom.tv

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