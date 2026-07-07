© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join the discussion on this Episode here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/pastor-art-live-new-j6-body-cam-footage-b2t-show-jul-6-2026
Pastor Art joins Rick LIVE to discuss his ongoing spiritual war in Canada including the incredible story of his time in prison and the release of his new book "Lions Do Not Bow!" New lawsuits resulted in new J6 Body Cam footage being release despite the DC Police fighting to keep it hidden.
Sponsor: Detox with Dr. Tenpenny and Rick:
https://blessed2teach.com/detox https://blessed2teach.com/agewell
Pastor Art joins Rick LIVE to discuss his ongoing spiritual war in Canada including the incredible story of his time in prison and the release of his new book "Lions Do Not Bow!" New lawsuits resulted in new J6 Body Cam footage being release despite the DC Police fighting to keep it hidden.
Rick B2T delivered another hard-hitting episode covering current events, spiritual warfare, and bold truth. Pastor Artur Pawlowski joined live to discuss his new book Lions Do Not Bow, his experiences with prison and solitary confinement in Canada, and the rising tyranny he sees across the West.
The show opened with key news updates including the impact of illegal immigration on housing costs, newly released J6 body cam footage, political developments in Maine, and President Trump’s 250th anniversary celebration. Rick also highlighted a relevant Q drop about the information war.
In the main interview, Pastor Art shared powerful testimony from growing up under communism and facing severe persecution for his Street Church ministry. He delivered a strong spiritual warning and call to action for believers.
Key Topics
Illegal immigration driving up housing costs
New J6 body cam footage and possible federal infiltration
Maine Democrat Senate nominee sexual assault allegations
Trump’s 250th anniversary celebration
Q drop 1688 and the information war
Pastor Artur Pawlowski testimony and book
Persecution of Street Church in Canada
Spiritual warfare and standing against tyranny
Lions Do Not Bow message
PraiseNPrayer and worship
Resources Mentioned
Lions Do Not Bow by Pastor Artur Pawlowski (Amazon)
Street Church website: streetchurch.ca
Televital telomere support & Pure Body zeolite detox products
Which episode segment spoke to you the most? Drop your biggest takeaway or prayer in the comments below and tag a fellow patriot.
Watch Live & Join the Community 📺 faithnfreedom.social/watch 📲 faithnfreedom.social/apps
#LanceWallnau #PastorArturPawlowski #LionsDoNotBow #B2TShow #J6 #FreedomConvoy #SpiritualWarfare #FaithNFreedomTV #ChristianPatriot
Recent Teaching: Amanda Grace — Hearing God's Voice
https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/faith-blogs-discussions/day-1-amanda-grace-my-sheep-hear-his-voice
Recent Rick’s Alone Time with God:
The Babylonian financial system is about to collapse:
https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/words-from-the-lord/the-babylonian-financial-system-is-about-to-collapse
#B2TShow #pastorart #j6
B2T MinistriesCCLI Account: #5480954
Copyright License:21776606
Streaming Plus License: 21776613
Watch free 24/7 on every device: https://faithnfreedom.tv