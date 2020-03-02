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The Cornerstone Is Coming!
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50 views • March 02, 2020
The Sermon on The Mount is one of the greatest discourses in human history, yet hardly anyone on earth can tell you what Jesus actually said in that famous sermon, and that includes professing Christians. This is true despite that fact that, at the end of the sermon, Jesus tells a parable about a wise and a foolish builder. The wise builder takes the sermon seriously and bases his life on it and lives. The foolish builder ignores the words of the sermon and is destroyed. So, why haven't Jesus' words in the Sermon on The Mount been made the cornerstone of churches everywhere? Why is there such a difference between Jesus' words and the various religions that have taken his name? By the end of this video you will have to agree that the answers to these questions represent the greatest conspiracy the world has ever known.
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