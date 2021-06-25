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CANADIAN DOCTOR IS SUSPENDED FOR INSISTING ON INFORMED CONSENT FOR THOSE TAKING COVID VACCINE
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200 views • June 25, 2021
CANADIAN DOCTOR IS SUSPENDED FOR INSISTING ON INFORMED CONSENT FOR THOSE TAKING COVID VACCINE
The University of Saskatchewan has suspended Dr. Francis Christian for advocating to allow the public to have all information before making a decision. He also remineded the university that the WHO and the drug companies are not recommending this shot for people under 18.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pkq7ehxfIDUr/
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The University of Saskatchewan has suspended Dr. Francis Christian for advocating to allow the public to have all information before making a decision. He also remineded the university that the WHO and the drug companies are not recommending this shot for people under 18.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pkq7ehxfIDUr/
=============================
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] 1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
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