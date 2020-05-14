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W.H.O. RECOMMENDING REMOVING PEOPLE FROM THEIR HOMES BY FORCE (VIDEO)
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86 views • May 14, 2020
The World Health Organization (WHO) is nothing more than a globalist control organization pretending to be CONcerned with health. Truthers are now calling this the WORLD HELL ORGANIZATION. Neither the UN or WHO have jurisdiction in any country on earth. The UN is the organization that is pushing the Illuminati's New World Order agenda & UN Agenda 21 & Agenda 2030. They are telling you to your face what they plan to do next: forced vaccinations with deadly & untested products, and removal of people from their homes for placement in FEMA Camps. Wake Up people, you heard this video correctly, you are now in a living nightmare. Also check out the videos about HR 6666 and the one on Canadian Cops already forcibly removing people from their homes. [See links below.]
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WELCOME TO THE NWO: ARMED GESTAPO NOW FORCEFULLY REMOVING PEOPLE FROM HOMES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f9c0bdc5-6721-4ab8-bcaf-a7b5665d9075
H.R. 6666 – DOOR TO DOOR COVID-19 TESTING & CONTACT TRACING - RICK HESKEY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/322c2c14-d5d8-4663-ae54-c3f238fdd942
THE TRUE AGENDA OF THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION - GREG REESE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0497d78f-1681-4379-90f6-a560bc461678
RETIRED E.R. TECH DELIVERED EXPLOSIVE SPEECH AT CDC EXPOSING VACCINES - TRUTH SEEKER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aa3be599-7727-44da-afe4-092c6a67e0aa
THE PLANDEMIC: CORONAVIRUS, 5G, AND VACCINE DECEPTION FULLY EXPOSED - THE STRANGER FICTION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2108f5c1-4df0-46d7-9bda-763c3f045911
PLANDEMIC: A VIDEO OUTLINING THE GLOBAL PLAN TO TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE - MIKKI WILLIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/355fd559-244d-4f9c-8d39-27af967248f9
HOW BILL GATES MONOPOLIZED GLOBAL HEALTH - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/595e6ccc-5fdc-45df-bb3c-685deb9a778f
BILL GATES' PLAN TO VACCINATE THE WORLD - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/358e07f1-3962-45a0-a193-b2a080423eeb
DESTROYING THE GEORGIA GUIDESTONES - REALLY GRACEFUL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/015f5cb8-582e-4791-bef4-da18c6dcbd56
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
WELCOME TO THE NWO: ARMED GESTAPO NOW FORCEFULLY REMOVING PEOPLE FROM HOMES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f9c0bdc5-6721-4ab8-bcaf-a7b5665d9075
H.R. 6666 – DOOR TO DOOR COVID-19 TESTING & CONTACT TRACING - RICK HESKEY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/322c2c14-d5d8-4663-ae54-c3f238fdd942
THE TRUE AGENDA OF THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION - GREG REESE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0497d78f-1681-4379-90f6-a560bc461678
RETIRED E.R. TECH DELIVERED EXPLOSIVE SPEECH AT CDC EXPOSING VACCINES - TRUTH SEEKER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aa3be599-7727-44da-afe4-092c6a67e0aa
THE PLANDEMIC: CORONAVIRUS, 5G, AND VACCINE DECEPTION FULLY EXPOSED - THE STRANGER FICTION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2108f5c1-4df0-46d7-9bda-763c3f045911
PLANDEMIC: A VIDEO OUTLINING THE GLOBAL PLAN TO TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE - MIKKI WILLIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/355fd559-244d-4f9c-8d39-27af967248f9
HOW BILL GATES MONOPOLIZED GLOBAL HEALTH - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/595e6ccc-5fdc-45df-bb3c-685deb9a778f
BILL GATES' PLAN TO VACCINATE THE WORLD - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/358e07f1-3962-45a0-a193-b2a080423eeb
DESTROYING THE GEORGIA GUIDESTONES - REALLY GRACEFUL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/015f5cb8-582e-4791-bef4-da18c6dcbd56
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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