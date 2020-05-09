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700000 Forecast Deaths in First Bill Gates Global COVID-19 Vaccine Round
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215 views • May 09, 2020
09apr2020
Bill Gates forecasts at least 700,000 deaths in first vaccine round.
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with CNBC Becky Quick discuss coronavirus, vaccines and not opening lockdown until over 7 Billion are vaccinated.
Reference video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjgbMib36do
Bill Gates forecasts at least 700,000 deaths in first vaccine round.
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with CNBC Becky Quick discuss coronavirus, vaccines and not opening lockdown until over 7 Billion are vaccinated.
Reference video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EjgbMib36do
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