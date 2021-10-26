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You have a legal right to file a complaint against the devil to get your recompense
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20 views • October 26, 2021
In this video, we introduce the people of the church to their right to file complaints to get recompenses from the devil, as this concept is NOT being taught in the churches. If the devil bothers you, you have a right to file legal actions against him, and the Lord Jesus Christ, the Lord of Hosts and the Holy Ghost are judges that will hand down decrees against the devil to make him stop what he is doing.
for more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
for more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-courts-of-the-universe.html
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