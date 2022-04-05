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Moses Zelensky? Muslim Scholar Says Zionists Will Relocate Israel to Ukraine
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199 views • April 05, 2022
Could Ukraine become the New Israel? As wild as the idea sounds, we’re going to show you news articles that discuss that possibility. The world has entered the twilight zone and nothing can be ruled out as impossible. The TruNews team will show you what we found today.
Later in today’s TruNews, we will share with you what the Bible says about how to survive a worldwide food shortage.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/5/22
Later in today’s TruNews, we will share with you what the Bible says about how to survive a worldwide food shortage.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/5/22
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