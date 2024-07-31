❗️BREAKING: Assassinated by Israel in Tehran - Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas - July 31

Video description, an interview from last month, June:

In an exclusive interview with Press TV in June, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, said the Israeli regime would pay the price for every crime it committed, especially its assassinations of resistance leaders.



News known:

Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in an attack in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Tehran. Just announced late tonight, it happened on Wednesday in Iran's time.

According to a statement by the IRGC, Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed when their residence was hit in the Iranian capital. The statement said the incident is under investigation and the results will be announced soon

Yemen’s statement by Ansarullah:

Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh is ‘a terrorist crime and clear violation of all laws’

Hamas statement: Ismail Haniyeh martyred as a result of ‘treacherous Zionist raid’ on his residence in Tehran





“The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas mourns to our great Palestinian people, to the Arab and Islamic nation, and to all the free people of the world: Brother, leader, martyr, Mujahid Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the movement, who was killed in a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran,” Hamas said.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also announced Haniyeh’s death.

“Early this morning, the residence of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was struck, resulting in his and one of his bodyguards’ martyrdom. The cause is under investigation and will be announced soon,” the IRGC said in a statement.

