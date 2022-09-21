RT
September 19, 2022
NATO has admitted it planned to increase its military presence on Russia’s borders ‘years ago,’ before Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine. RT’s Fiorella Isabel explores how NATO reneged on the promise that it would not move ‘one inch’ to the east.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1knoox-nato-failed-to-fulfill-promises-not-to-move-east.html
