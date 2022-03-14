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Lady Gaga Caught Doing Weird Satanic Cult Hand Signal with Helen Mirren at SAG Awards
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189 views • March 14, 2022
I guess Lady Gaga and Helen Mirren must just be huge Texas Longhorn fans.
That’s the only reason one can think of why they would very weirdly make the 'Devil Horns' hand symbols to each other and then nod as if the ritual had been approved.
No other reason possible really..
Oh yeah.. well it's also apparently one of the occult’s most favorite symbols.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/culture/lady-gaga-caught-doing-weird-satanic-cult-hand-signal-with-helen-mirren-at-sag-awards/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
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That’s the only reason one can think of why they would very weirdly make the 'Devil Horns' hand symbols to each other and then nod as if the ritual had been approved.
No other reason possible really..
Oh yeah.. well it's also apparently one of the occult’s most favorite symbols.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/culture/lady-gaga-caught-doing-weird-satanic-cult-hand-signal-with-helen-mirren-at-sag-awards/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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