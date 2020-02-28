Desert Tech MDR AQT (Appleseed/Army Qualification Test)

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Trijicon ACOG 4x32
https://amzn.to/2ZL5i5f
GI Canvas Sling
https://amzn.to/2ZNb5r2
Project Appleseed
https://appleseedinfo.org/
Free booklet, The Ambidextral Gunfighter
www.ambgun.com