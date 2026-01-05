How Do I know If I'm Truly Saved?

🌟 What is Eternal Life? 🌟 When most people think of eternal life, they imagine something that begins after death. But what if eternal life starts the moment you believe? In this powerful lesson, we’ll dive deep into Jesus' own words in John 17:3: ✨ What You’ll Discover in This Video: Eternal life is not just about living forever—it’s about a transformative relationship with God, starting here and now. Together, we’ll explore: ✅ What eternal life truly means according to scripture. ✅ The difference between knowing about God and truly knowing Him. ✅ How eternal life shapes our daily walk with Christ. ✅ And how you may know you have it. We’ll uncover life-changing truths from the Bible and unpack how God’s grace brings us into this incredible journey of knowing Him. If you’ve ever wondered what it means to live with eternal purpose, this lesson is for you. 📖 Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more Bible-based lessons that inspire and challenge your faith! 🙏 #EternalLife #FaithJourney #BibleStudy #ChristianLiving #KnowGod #faithandtruth