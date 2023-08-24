Decentralize.TV -Episode 11 - Aug 24, 2023 - Scott Kesterson from BardsFM talks decentralized local communities and government

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Scott Kesterson from BardsFM joins Decentralize TV to discuss how powerful new project to decentralize government by building pro-liberty communities from the ground up, at the county level. Cryptocurrency is part of the mix. Mike and Todd agree to join BardsFM as crypto tech advisors.