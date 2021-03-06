© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jordan Sather Simon Parkes CIA Agents and Best Friends Forever
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
927 views • March 06, 2021
Sorry Jordan and Simon… QAnon is REAL
QAnon is a movement with millions of people around the world.
QAnons are Peaceful Patriots that research and bring Truth to Light.
And you don’t get to determine THEY DON’T EXIST OR MATTER
CIA ASSHOLE SHILLS .....
QAnon is a movement with millions of people around the world.
QAnons are Peaceful Patriots that research and bring Truth to Light.
And you don’t get to determine THEY DON’T EXIST OR MATTER
CIA ASSHOLE SHILLS .....
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.