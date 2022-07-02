THEY GOT ZEV🔯💉🧬🧫⚰️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credit to Ёṗṡẗëïṅ Ḋïḋṅ'ẗ Ḳïḷḷ Ḧïṁṡëḷḟ: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCULbGRZIKJj3DZlE6rx7fbg
https://internetprotocol.co/life/2020/08/18/metamorphosis-by-dr-vladimir-zelenko/
https://tsionizm.com/science-technology/2020/03/30/dr-vladimir-zelenko-has-now-treated-699-coronavirus-patients-with-100-success-using-hydroxychloroquine-sulfate-zinc-and-z-pak/
https://grandmageri422.me/2022/05/27/here-is-the-latest-from-dr-zelenko-he-is-in-the-hospital-and-it-is-not-good-news-we-must-pray-for-him-physically-and-that-he-will-see-that-yeshua-is-his-messiah-video/comment-page-1/
Six words: 💩DO NOT EAT DA POO POO💩
If you don't believe me...well, just watch this: https://rumble.com/v1aonz7-coach-dave-live-7-1-2022.html 🏈
Woman Pushes Baby in Stroller After Being Shot In Head - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yp-TmiM2U84 [age restricted]