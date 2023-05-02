We have no idea as to the magnitude, frequency and efficacy of the Massive Rituals taking place. We are about to experience some very dark changes and most of us are not prepared. Several obstacles were placed to prevent the upload of this show. From a computer that couldn't connect to the internet to accounts being shut down. Don't kid yourselves. This is an unprecedented battle for each of us.

[KATHLEEN KNEW FATHER MALACHI MARTIN]

THE FIRES OF WALPURGISNACHT AND MORE!

