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Jerome Corsi said Trump would invoke military tribunals in the future.
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850 views • January 26, 2021
Jerome Robert Corsi (born August 31, 1946) is an American author, political commentator, and conspiracy theorist.[1][2] His two New York Times best-selling books, Unfit for Command (2004) and The Obama Nation (2008), attacked Democratic presidential candidates.
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