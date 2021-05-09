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Art Tour: 2017 to July 2018
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0 view • May 09, 2021
#Sketchbooktour #art #display
A tour of all of the artwork I did from 2017-2018.
Please support me by clicking Like & Subscribe!
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
I don't own any of the music featured in this video. All of them belong to their respective artists.
Dareka Umiwo: Aimer/Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.
Rin! Rin! Hi! Hi!: HGK hugs TSB
Seisuu 3 no Nijou: Kanako Itou
A tour of all of the artwork I did from 2017-2018.
Please support me by clicking Like & Subscribe!
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
I don't own any of the music featured in this video. All of them belong to their respective artists.
Dareka Umiwo: Aimer/Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.
Rin! Rin! Hi! Hi!: HGK hugs TSB
Seisuu 3 no Nijou: Kanako Itou
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