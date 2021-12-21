An Exclusive Interview w/ Michael Tsarion

#SOMTV #JoBradley #Interview #MichaelTsarion #UnslavedHOLY MOTHER OF ALL THAT IS HOLY.Get frickin' stoked for this one ladies and gents.Today, I am so honored and excited to present to you -- an epic, two-hour-long, in-depth, heavy conversation with one of the most influential forces in our world today -- the great Michael Tsarion.To give him a fair introduction would be to write a tome. This man was making waves on the internet before the tech giants ever even thought of taking over the world. To this day, a quick search for his name (on a fairly open and uncensored search engine) will deliver you enough uploaded, reuploaded, and crossloaded content to mentally chew on for years! Interestingly enough -- Wikipedia scrubbed his name and his works completely. Because they are losers and can't handle the truth.From psychology, to astrotheology, to the hidden history of mankind, to global conspiracies, spiritual adepthood and so much more -- this author, historian, and teacher has got you covered. Books, presentations, documentaries, lectures, etc. -- whatever your preferred medium of intellectual stimulus may be -- this man has published it.It would literally take multiple seasons of the podcast for me to pick his brain about all of the things I'd like to, but for the sake of his SOMTV debut, and to properly introduce him and his work to you all -- I did my best to start off simple and dive deeper and deeper through out the show.Please understand that the fact that this man is still alive and kicking to this day is a miracle in and of itself -- as he is, in my opinion, the truest and realest form of a modern, counter-cultural icon -- and a much-needed one at that.Make sure you check out all of his amazing work! DO IT NOW!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)When you directly support SOMTV / Souled Out Media -- you are contributing to the Pro-Freedom Movement, supporting Free Speech and Open Discussion, supporting Health Freedom, supporting the Truth Movement, and strongly fighting back against Big Tech Censorship!DONATE (various methods)THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!