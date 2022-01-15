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Unmasked: Fauci's Death Funnel, Proof: Fauci Funded, Continues to Fund Gain of Function Research
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373 views • January 15, 2022
Karen Kingston is back with even more findings stemming from the Project Veritas release earlier this week. In his letter to the inspector general, former DARPA fellow Major Joseph Murphy claimed that, after DARPA rejected EcoHealth Alliance’s proposal to do dangerous and illegal gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses, EcoHealth went to Tony Fauci and got his agency at the NIH to fund the research instead. Karen joins us.
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