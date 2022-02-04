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CIA Backed CNN Crumbling from Sex/Pedophilia Scandals
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130 views • February 04, 2022
As details emerged about the resignation of CNN president Jeff Zucker after he admitted a sexual relationship with a subordinate, democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee were holding a hearing on a bill that would allow the corporate media to form a state-sanctioned cartel to protect themselves from online competition.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/senate-dems-push-media-cartel-bill-on-same-day-as-cnns-zucker-scandal/
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/senate-dems-push-media-cartel-bill-on-same-day-as-cnns-zucker-scandal/
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