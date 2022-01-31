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Dan Bongino Ban | Censorship Is Escalating at an Alarming Rate
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80 views • January 31, 2022
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Dan Bongino has been permanently banned from YouTube for "covid misinformation".
Nobody is allowed to dispute the company line on the china virus on big tech platforms.
They have great coffee! https://welcomehome777.com/coffee
Dan Bongino has been permanently banned from YouTube for "covid misinformation".
Nobody is allowed to dispute the company line on the china virus on big tech platforms.
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