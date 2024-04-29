Create New Account
MP Cristian Terheș on why the election of President Trump so important | Ben Bergquam
Published Yesterday

Ben Bergquam  ·  Listen to this! Asking the question, “why is the election of President Trump so important, not just to America, but for Romania and Europe?” Make Europe Great Again - Bucharest, Romania with Cristian Terheș, Member of the European Parliament.



Real America’s Voice News

Keywords
european parliamentben bergquambucharestromaniacristian terhes

