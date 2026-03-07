Khyber Shaken shocks turned Tel Aviv into a Ghost Town!

The latest images show how the firing of Iranian ballistic missiles towards Israel, which shook the main city of Tel Aviv caused the city's buildings to be razed to the ground. During the 24th wave of attacks as part of Operation True Promise 4, Iranian Revolutionary Guards published new footage including the launch of heavy missiles such as Emad, Qadr, Fatah, Sejjil-2, and in particular the advanced Khyber Shaken cluster missile with supersonic capabilities, something of which Iran had warned in advance, which is now turning cities in the Occupied Palestinian territories into rubble. This time, Iran has firmly rejected the new negotiations, a drama played out by Israel-US, and will never forgive their aggression waged against Iran. Footage between March 5 - 6, 2026, shows the flight of missiles over Israeli skies, confusing the air defenses of the incoming cluster missile wave. Screams and laments echoed over Tel Aviv, sirens roared, as soon as the fragmentation warhead of the Khyber Shaken missile appeared over the sky, but there was a complete failure due to which the Israeli air defense system did not work.

Although publication is prohibited, a strong footage shows how the technical damage, inflicted by a very powerful medium-range ballistic missile Khyber Shaken or Khorramshahr-4, a tall building in Tel Aviv was completely destroyed as soon as the missile landed. The warhead with a total payload of 1,500 kg, was not thrown into the air, it was a continuous explosion inside the building, while Israel needs tens tons of warheads to destroy a building during their attacks in many countries in the Middle East. This was the result after being blow by a direct hit, causing the building to collapse completely, and possibly eliminated everyone inside. Even worse, an Iranian missile exploded in the center of Tel Aviv, while being removed by the Civil Defense Forces. The missile actually exploded during the process!

Thus, the impact of Iranian Khyber Shaken counterattack, which reached the enemy area in an operational circle of 2,000 kilometers, brought nightmares after it was first used against the Zionist regime. The scene made public for the first time, what was not broadcast on Arabic and Hebrew channels, showed widespread destruction in Tel Aviv. Khyber Shaken landed one after another, has now turned the region into a "Ghost Town." According to a source, the settlers who survived the Iranian missiles, have filed compensation claims against the Israeli government totaling more than 7.5 billion US dollars, and it seems that Netanyahu will be 100% handcuffed after the war, which is expected to end soon. But, IRGC has just said it is preparing to be martyred rather than surrender, by giving a total lesson to Israel-US. Tel Aviv, Haifa, including the Golan, will have more difficult times, and only the sea will be open to escape, if the war shows no signs of stopping.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!