HYPOCRITE MUSLIM INVADER ZOHRAN MAMDANI TELLS YOU 78 DEGREES WHILE HE ENJOYS A COOL 54 AT CITY HALL❗

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🚨 LMAO!! NYC Mayor Mamdani has just been EXPOSED after City Hall is kept as low as 54 DEGREES despite the Ugandan demanding residents raise theirs to 78 degrees
Not even the COMMNUNISTS buy this BS 🤡
Just lucky that this is a stupid demand over an ORDER backed by the state.
The communists WANT to be able to "ration" everything. It's their end goal.
Never let them win!