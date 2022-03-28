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Are Russians really the aggressors as being claimed?
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230 views • March 28, 2022
Russian marines take the lost grandmother out of the battlefield, after which the armored personnel carrier begins to work on the positions of the Azov national battalion. Notice that Azov doesn't stop firing even in the presence of a civilian.
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