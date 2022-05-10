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BE PATIENT, THE LORD IS COMING!!!
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80 views • May 10, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on James 5:7-9. James says that they must be patient until the Lord comes. When he comes, all suffering will stop. And he will make right all that was wrong. The second coming of the Lord Jesus will be different from the first time that he came. This time he will come in power and glory and he will bring judgement with him.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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