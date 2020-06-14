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Is Bill Gates a Distraction? #ExposeBillGates
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1439 views • June 14, 2020
Seeing #ExposeBillGates trending number 1 on Twitter all day today, amid Expose Bill Gates Day, raised some major alarm bells for me. Would the rigged social media giants allow this to trend if Bill Gates was the real threat we face? I have my doubts.
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Mark of the beast article: https://avoidthemark.com/2020/03/17/w...
Article link for this video: https://avoidthemark.com/2020/06/13/c...
Speak truth without saying a word. Check out the TruthMerch store http://avoidthemark.com/merch
https://www.paypal.me/avoidthemark
https://www.patreon.com/beastsystem
If you’re tired of YouTube censorship, check out TruthTube on Beast System Revealed to find the videos YouTube removes or shadowbans. https://avoidthemark.com/truthtube
Or get the TruthTube TV Roku app: https://channelstore.roku.com/details...
Censorship-free social media at TruthBook. https://avoidthemark.com/activity/
Music by http://bensound.com/
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