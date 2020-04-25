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Budding Sopranos : A Vocal Recital By Thomas Kuek & Kirsten Johnson.
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5 views • April 25, 2020
The vocal recital dates back to Dec 12, 1980, during the college days of Thomas. It was originally recorded on a cassette tape. I decided to remaster it in digital format to test it out, hence the less-than perfect quality. On top that, I found the tape in the dustbin - Thomas had thrown it away as parts of the tape got mangled in the machine and were unplayable. Thomas' solo singing starts at 13.50 min and ends around the 21.00 mark. Make a note of this if you want to listen to his solo soprano vacalization of the songs.
Performers:
Thomas Kuek (male soprano) & Kirsten Johnson (mezzo soprano)
Rosemary Gutteridge (Piano accompanist).
Performers:
Thomas Kuek (male soprano) & Kirsten Johnson (mezzo soprano)
Rosemary Gutteridge (Piano accompanist).
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