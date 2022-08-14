Faith & Liberty #16 - Leave Them Kids Alone

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Faith & Liberty #16 - Streamed live on Nov 18th, 2021
We knew that things would intensify when kids become more involved, as parents on both side of the divide try to keep their children safe. We have reached that time, and that's our main focus in this episode. It's difficult to discuss, but we have to, and the music breaks from Chris Burke helps us through.
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/