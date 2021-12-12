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Comparing All Three Size Uzi's Rate Of Fire.
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603 views • December 12, 2021
In this video I will compare the rate of fire of all three factory size Uzis. Make sure you watch to the end for a treat.
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If you would like to donate to my channel you can do it here:
https://bwefirearms.com/product/video-channels-support/
Or use PayPal and send to: [email protected]
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