WINNING WITH THE PROUD BOYS | #1775

Links from Today's Show:
John 2:2-5 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=john+2%3A2-5&version=KJV
Jude, Jesus' brother: https://biblia.com/bible/esv/matthew/13/55
Jude: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jude&version=KJV
Venue Cancels Drag Event: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/venue-will-cancels-ages-drag-events-rest-year-journalists-video-report/
Ohio "Church" that almost sponsored drag event: https://firstuucolumbus.org/
Ohio code: https://codes.ohio.gov/ohio-revised-code/section-2907.09
Video from Coach's FB: https://www.facebook.com/dave.daubenmire/videos/3275867046011449
Handed out in Columbus by Coach: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10225557820826094&set=a.1497126661850
Enemies within the church: https://rumble.com/v1p8n28-enemies-within-the-church.html
Millstone in the Bible: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=luke+17&version=KJV and https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=matt+18&version=KJV
