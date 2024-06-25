© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Morning Energy Superfood Blend
Ingredients:
-1 Tbsp. HRS Organic Sprouted Radiance Blend (Chocolate)
-1 tsp. HRS Organic Seven Treasures Mushroom Powder
-3 Tbsp. GB Organic Non-Fat Milk Powder
-1 cup water
Or you may replace the milk powder and water with 1 cup of cashew milk. Try out our milk alternative recipe - Cashew Milk
Instructions:
1. Combine all ingredients with 1 cup of lukewarm water with a frother, blender or a spoon. Mix well and enjoy!