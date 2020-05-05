Judicial Watch files lawsuit seeking Dr. Fauci and WHO records, also exposes DOJ & FBI MISCONDUCT

** Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton explains to FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs why the organization filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Daily Caller seeking Dr. Anthony Fauci and the World Health Organization’s records as the coronavirus pandemic affected the U.S.

** Also, "The worse corruption in the FBI’s history has been around the abuse of President Trump and people like General Flynn and others. FBI Director Wray just gives it a shrug of his shoulders when it was the FBI leaders at the top level that where pushing this through the corrupt FISA process. There are still 8,000 documents that the FBI has determined are not subject to FOIA, (Freedom Of Information Act). The cover-up is continuing under FBI Director Wray which is unacceptable. Attorney General Barr needs to step in and just take the documents being there is a criminal investigation going on. The FBI should not have any flexibility on their retention of the documents. Is the FBI under investigation or not? Why haven’t the agency’s servers been taken by the prosecutor Mr. Durham? That’s the way a criminal investigation is done, but I don’t think we are seeing a criminal investigation. I think we’re seeing an administrative review that may result in a crime here or there being prosecuted but nothing serious. I’m tired of it Lou. We got to call it as it is".