An aircraft was shot down in the area of Yeysk - eyewitnesses

Two aircraft crashed in the Kanevsky district of the Kuban region, a fire broke out covering an area of 250 m2, there is no threat to homes, - Telegram channel of the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory.

At the moment, fire extinguishing is underway. 40 people and 14 pieces of equipment are involved. Law enforcement and special services are also working at the scene.

It crashed in the area of the Trudovaya Armenia farmstead in the Kanevsky district of the Krasnodar region.

Ukrainian military propagandists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Armed Forces claim that they allegedly managed to shoot down an A-50 AWACS aircraft, of which Russia has only a few, but Ukrainian air defense could not reach this area.

There is no official information about the incident yet.

Update on the above - According to Na Marshe Z (@namarshe) - the plane was an Il-76TD. A Civilian variant of the Il-76 transport aircraft.

If confirmed this means someone did mess up. Either Russian AD going wrong or the US backed Kiev regime thinking they would hit a big one and hitting civilians instead.