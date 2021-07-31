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TOM TRENTO INTERVIEWS CHRISTIAN ACTIVIST SEAN FEUCHT ABOUT VOTING!
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10 views • July 31, 2021
https://www.seanfeucht.com/
Tom, Suzi and Sean discuss the necessity of Christians voting on November 3, 2020, for President Trump! Watch to understand the exact Biblical reasoning.
Sean Feucht is an American politician, activist, Christian singer, songwriter and worship pastor at Bethel Church in Redding, California. He ran as a Republican in California's 3rd Congressional.
Sean Feucht is a husband, father, missionary, musician, speaker, author and founder of a grassroots global worship organization, and a missions organization. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Kate, and is obsessed with their four children: Keturah, Malachi, Ezra, and Zion.
His heart is to bring integrity, hope, and inspiration to every sphere of society. His lifelong quest and dream is to witness a generation of burning hearts arise across the nations of the world with renewed faith, vision, and sacrificial pursuit after the Presence of God.
Tom, Suzi and Sean discuss the necessity of Christians voting on November 3, 2020, for President Trump! Watch to understand the exact Biblical reasoning.
Sean Feucht is an American politician, activist, Christian singer, songwriter and worship pastor at Bethel Church in Redding, California. He ran as a Republican in California's 3rd Congressional.
Sean Feucht is a husband, father, missionary, musician, speaker, author and founder of a grassroots global worship organization, and a missions organization. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Kate, and is obsessed with their four children: Keturah, Malachi, Ezra, and Zion.
His heart is to bring integrity, hope, and inspiration to every sphere of society. His lifelong quest and dream is to witness a generation of burning hearts arise across the nations of the world with renewed faith, vision, and sacrificial pursuit after the Presence of God.
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