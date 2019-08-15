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How We Make Our Orgone Harmonizer Products: Step By Step Guide
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99 views • August 15, 2019
How do we make our orgone? In this video Tivon will show you all the tips and tricks how we make our orgone here at Fix the World Morocco. You'll see a live demonstration and he'll cover a lot of common questions and also tell you what kind of mistakes to avoid. He'll also cover the cost of setting it up.
Orgone can be used for many things, including EMF protection, clearing up chemtrails, preserving your food, structuring your water and helping you to sleep better.
Here are the links for our orgone special offers we mention in the video.
Pendants special offer http://bit.ly/orgonepend
All Shungite Products special offer http://bit.ly/2KEOJ3o
Pyramids Special Offer http://bit.ly/2M4ppc0
Orgone Charge Plates Special Offer http://bit.ly/2Oiu9YZ
Shungite Orgone Tiles http://bit.ly/2OjaQi1
Garden orgone pucks and pyramids http://bit.ly/2Mv4v2Q
Sleeping Pods special offer http://bit.ly/2vq0iGQ
Sign Up to our mailing list to get the free orgone presentation http://bit.ly/2KAtmAc
#orgone
#orgoneenergy
#5Gprotection
#EMFprotection
#fixtheworldmorocco
#ftworgone
#orgonedevices
Orgone can be used for many things, including EMF protection, clearing up chemtrails, preserving your food, structuring your water and helping you to sleep better.
Here are the links for our orgone special offers we mention in the video.
Pendants special offer http://bit.ly/orgonepend
All Shungite Products special offer http://bit.ly/2KEOJ3o
Pyramids Special Offer http://bit.ly/2M4ppc0
Orgone Charge Plates Special Offer http://bit.ly/2Oiu9YZ
Shungite Orgone Tiles http://bit.ly/2OjaQi1
Garden orgone pucks and pyramids http://bit.ly/2Mv4v2Q
Sleeping Pods special offer http://bit.ly/2vq0iGQ
Sign Up to our mailing list to get the free orgone presentation http://bit.ly/2KAtmAc
#orgone
#orgoneenergy
#5Gprotection
#EMFprotection
#fixtheworldmorocco
#ftworgone
#orgonedevices
Keywords
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