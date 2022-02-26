WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM (WEF) DENOUNCED ON FLOOR OF GERMAN PARLIAMENT

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Members of the European Parliament Are Finally Calling Out The World Economic Forum's "Great Reset" The covid plandemic was initiated in lockstep by government worldwide, whose allegiance belongs to the Globalists at the World Economic Forum. It was designed to subvert every country's foundation and rule-of-law in order to impose a Medical-Fascist Technocracy. They employed Cognitive/Psychological and Biological warfare against the population in order to corral the population into accepting their new "Social Credit System" like level of centralized totalitarian control over the individual, and they almost succeeded. Source: https://www.fromrome.info/2022/02/26/wef-denounced-on-floor-of-eu-parliament/ All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
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