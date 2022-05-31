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Fight for Our Cities | Patriot Streetfighter
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60 views • May 31, 2022
Are our cities lost?
The arm of the democratic party is tightly around some of the biggest and most important cities of America. We need to go out and vote in these primaries to make our voices heard and stand up to the fraudulent party of democrats.
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter and more at: https://bit.ly/3wQZsSA
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
The arm of the democratic party is tightly around some of the biggest and most important cities of America. We need to go out and vote in these primaries to make our voices heard and stand up to the fraudulent party of democrats.
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter and more at: https://bit.ly/3wQZsSA
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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