Episode 196: Should Men Embrace Their Feminine Side? With John Latta

John Latta talks about embracing the feminine energy in business and life. Learning to use both feminine and masculine energy can create successful businesses, improve relationships, solve problems quickly and bring peace and balance to your life.

Do not miss these highlights:

00:37 How John got into spiritual transformation.

06:42 Sometimes you don’t know what you don’t know, but who knows what tomorrow will bring, there’s a Divine timing.

08:32 The dreams that are trying to show John what a black-and-white view of life is really like.

10:15 what happened over the last 20 years is a complete embrace of my feminine side

10:32 Balancing your masculine and feminine side – understanding the value in the masculine and the value in the feminine.

12:26 Is being more masculine or feminine is something that we’re born navigating to or something that we’ve learned as a defence mechanism?

14:22 Navigating and balancing the feminine and masculine in your business success.

16:51 Not every person can wear all the hats in an organization – know your strengths, your weaknesses and surround yourself with people that keep that balanced throughout.

17:35 How John’s transition has changed or transformed his world for better or worse.

23:30 What was it like to go from being this masculine, highly structured CEO to a more feminine approach in life.

28:15 Listen, somebody needs to be heard.

30:04 Overcoming the fear of death.

Resources Mentioned

About our Guest:

John David Latta is a mystic, author, teacher, and former founder and CEO of a multimillion-dollar consumer products company. He shares intimate and personal stories and teaches workshops on leadership, healing, transformation, awakening, love, synchronicity, and wisdom that unite and expand human experience. He lives with his wife, Wendy, in Redmond, Washington

