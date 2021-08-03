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VAXX Misinformation Leads Kids Directly Into Danger, Hospitalization, Death - Stew Peters
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360 views • August 03, 2021
https://rumble.com/vkngum-vaxx-misinformation-leads-kids-directly-into-danger-hospitalization-death.html
Many healthcare workers are coming forward revealing that the majority of extremely ill patients are 'double-jabbed' and referred to as 'fully-vaccinated'.
Despite those staff blowing the whistle on the shots being falsely referred to as 'vaccines', leaders in America are incessantly pushing every American toward the jab.
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to reveal the CDC data suggesting that children are in extreme danger if they should be inoculated.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
Many healthcare workers are coming forward revealing that the majority of extremely ill patients are 'double-jabbed' and referred to as 'fully-vaccinated'.
Despite those staff blowing the whistle on the shots being falsely referred to as 'vaccines', leaders in America are incessantly pushing every American toward the jab.
Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to reveal the CDC data suggesting that children are in extreme danger if they should be inoculated.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
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