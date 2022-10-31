American Dream: The Monopoly On White Productiveness

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The Heritage American is the donkey slave to the Corporate Monopolists and the Globalizing agents who direct them. Even the institutions of economic and political power are now driven by these masters, whose only ambition is worldly dominion; and it is the White man's burden to fulfill this horrifying plan...
🔗 All Credit To TheLastWhiteMan
📖 Read - Confessions of a Monopolist By Frederic C. Howe - HERE: https://www.falseflag.info/wp-content/uploads/2013/08/Confessions-of-a-Monopolist-Frederic-C.-Howe.pdf
Mirrored - Just a Dude
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