Just Human: First Thoughts On The Info Op That Was 'The Pit.'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Pit was an info op. Always was.
The next steps are to democratize the data, to transfer the OSINT material they have found to independent researchers. It will be up to us to dig, analyze, and disperse the information further into the public's view. This is an info op and always was. Up to us to continue the operation.
It was a privilege to attend this event. Thank you to everyone who made it possible and please continue to pray for Gregg and Catherine.
Just Human Clips Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1630705
TRUTH SOCIAL:
https://truthsocial.com/@justhuman