Just Human: First Thoughts On The Info Op That Was 'The Pit.'

The Pit was an info op. Always was.

The next steps are to democratize the data, to transfer the OSINT material they have found to independent researchers. It will be up to us to dig, analyze, and disperse the information further into the public's view. This is an info op and always was. Up to us to continue the operation.

It was a privilege to attend this event. Thank you to everyone who made it possible and please continue to pray for Gregg and Catherine.

Just Human Clips Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1630705

TRUTH SOCIAL:

https://truthsocial.com/@justhuman